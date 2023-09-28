Les Ferdinand, Tim Sherwood and Sam Allardyce have been trying to craft and ultimate Tottenham Premier League XI on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

The three pundits had the unenviable task of choosing the best XI of Spurs stars from the last 30 years and putting them into the same team.

Some players, such as Harry Kane, picked themselves, but other positions were much more difficult to choose.

Indeed, choosing a second striker in this side was very difficult, but one man who didn’t even get into the conversation was Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean did get a mention, but Les Ferdinand immediately shut it down, claiming that there were three better candidates in the shapes of Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Keane and Jermain Defoe, with Defoe ultimately getting the nod.

Defoe over Son

Ferdinand gave his verdict on who would be partnering Kane in this side.

“We have to give Son a mention,” Sherwood said.

“That would just be token compared to them at the moment. I think he’s a good player, but I’m not putting him in over those three (Defoe, Keane, Sheringham), at the moment. He scores spectacular goals, but I’m not putting him in that mould,” Ferdinand said.

Underrated

We can’t help but feel that Heung-Min Son is being massively underrated in this conversation.

Yes, we appreciate Defoe as a player as much as the next person, but he never won a Premier League Golden Boot and never had a 20-goal season, meanwhile, Son has done both.

Son has also scored big goals in the Champions League for Tottenham, and he’s currently the club captain.

Of course, Defoe was a legend for Spurs, carving out an incredible Tottenham career over two spells before leaving for Toronto FC for £8m, but, in our view, Son has to edge this one.