Tyler Adams is still a Leeds United player.

The American midfielder was one of the Whites’ standout performers in the Premier League last season, and after such a strong campaign in the top-flight, many expected him to be on the move this summer.

However, so far we’ve not had any movement on that front, but one rumour about the 24-year-old did emerge this week.

Indeed, The Athletic reported that Chelsea were having a look at Adams, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, that is indeed the case.

However, according to Romano, this deal isn’t that advanced at this point, and no move is imminent.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chelsea looking, but not advanced

Romano shared what he knows about the Leeds star.

“It’s an opportunity, it is one of the players that Chelsea are following, but it’s not something imminent or close. There is a release clause, a relegation clause in the contract of Tyler Adams, so Chelsea are informed about that, but at the moment it’s not something that advanced yet,” Romano said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Got to move

Whether it’s to Chelsea or elsewhere, Tyler Adams simply has to get a move this summer.

Simply put, the American is way too good to be playing Championship football this season.

The fact that Chelsea are even looking at him goes to show just how talented this young man is, and while the Blues may ultimately decide against signing him, there’ll surely be other Premier League sides who want to bring him in.

Leeds would, ideally, keep hold of Adams, but when you have a player that talented in a division unbefitting of their abilities, sometimes it’s just impossible to keep them.

Adams may not join Chelsea, but a transfer away from Leeds still looks likely.