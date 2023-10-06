‘At the minute’: Morgan Gibbs-White says Arsenal have one of the best players in the world now

Arsenal are up there with the very best teams in the world now.

The Gunners very nearly won the league title last term, and if you’re the 2nd-best team in England, you’re one of the best teams on the planet.

Of course, as one of the best teams in the world, they have some of the best players in the world, and according to Morgan Gibbs-White, speaking on the Premier League YouTube channel, Bukayo Saka is one of the very best around at the moment.

Gibbs-White says that Saka is one of the best players in the world, claiming that he’s mastered his craft and knows exactly what he’s good at in terms of cutting inside on his left foot and smashing in goals.

Photo by Lasha Kuprashvili/MB Media/Getty Images

Saka one of the best

Gibbs-White gave his verdict on the Arsenal star.

“Bukayo for me is at the minute one of the best players in the world and Erling Haaland speaks for himself,” Gibbs-White said.

“I just think with Bukayo, he doesn’t go out of his comfort zone, he knows what he’s good at, he’s mastered it and it works every time, cut inside on the left, goal, he must practice it every single day in training.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Best in the business

Whether or not you think Saka is the best player in the world at the moment is up for debate, but he’s certainly the best in the business at what he does.

As Gibbs-White says, he’s mastered his own personal craft. That ability to get the right side of a defender and whip those curling shots into the far corner has become a real trademark, and there’s nobody in the game who can do it quite like he can.

Saka is up there with the best players on the planet these days, and Arsenal are very lucky to have him, that’s for sure.