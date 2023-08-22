‘At the last minute’: Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham could sign £55m striker close to deadline day

Tottenham are yet to make their move for a Harry Kane replacement.

There have been plenty of links to the likes of Gift Orban, Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic, but, as of yet, Spurs haven’t made a concrete move.

Tottenham are leaving this one late, and Fabrizio Romano has now talked up the idea of a last-minute deal getting done.

Indeed, speaking on the Debrief, Romano says that Jonathan David could be a last-minute option for Tottenham if the right dominoes fall, and while that hasn’t happened yet, this would appear to be one to keep an eye on.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

David an option

Romano shared what he knows about the striker.

“One of the players they are following is Gift Orban, the talented striker from Gent, let’s see if they proceed with a proper negotiation or not. There could be some opportunity at the last minute for Tottenham. The player they have been tracking for a long time is Jonathan David, it is very expensive, around €60m (£55m), and it won’t be easy to replace a player like Jonathan David. Let’s see, I think this could be a domino, but it has not started yet for Tottenham,” Romano said.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Icing on the cake

There are so many reasons to be optimistic around Tottenham at the moment, but signing David close to deadline day would certainly be the icing on the cake.

The Canadian is a fantastic striker who would suite Ange Postecoglou’s system better than most.

He has electric pace and he knows where the back of the net it, and at £55m, he’s not ridiculously expensive either.

This could be an incredibly memorable summer window for Tottenham if they manage to get a late deal for David done.