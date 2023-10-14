‘At the centre of everything positive’: Media hails 25-year-old Liverpool player

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the better players for England in their friendly win over Australia on Friday night.

The Reds ace did well as the Three Lions laboured to a 1-0 victory at Wembley, courtesy of Ollie Watkins’ goal.

Alexander-Arnold played a part in Watkins’ winner, his first-time cross into the box causing havoc in the opposition defence from which England capitalised.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Several media outlets liked what they saw from the Liverpool star in their post-match ratings pieces.

For instance, The Express gave Alexander-Arnold a 7 out of 10 for his efforts on the night.

“Alexander-Arnold was at the centre of everything positive for England,” they wrote.

“Moving into midfield from right-back, several creative passes helped the Three Lions mount dangerous attacks.”

90Min also gave the Liverpool ace a 7 out of 10 score.

“Often tucked into midfield alongside former Liverpool teammate Henderson,” they wrote.

“One of England’s most progressive passers and consistent threats in the final third.”

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It wasn’t a particularly good performance from the Three Lions, but in the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter.

Tuesday is the big game, with England taking on Italy at Wembley. Gareth Southgate’s charges could seal qualification for Euro 2024 if things go their way.

Alexander-Arnold will fancy his chances of featuring in that game, and then he’ll hope to kick on when he returns to Liverpool as they look to get back on track in the Premier League.

The Reds have picked up just one point from their last two matches (though it should’ve been more against Spurs), so they’ll be eager to kick on.