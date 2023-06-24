Arsenal are absolutely desperate to sign Declan Rice this summer.

The England international has long been touted as the Gunners’ number one target heading into the summer transfer window, and according to Rudy Galetti, the north London club will stop at nothing to get this deal done.

Indeed, the reporter has stated that Mikel Arteta wants to sign Rice at any cost, and with Manchester City now involved in the race, that cost could be incredibly high.

🚨📈 #Arsenal don’t give up for #Rice: Arteta wants almost at any cost the #WestHam midfielder, with whom #AFC have been in contact for many months. 🔥 #ManchesterCity, on their side, keep pushing for Declan. #MCFC ⚔️ The player likes both destinations: evolving situation. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/ls0DPP7GY3 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 23, 2023

Galetti says that Arteta will do anything to sign the ‘good finisher’ for Arsenal, but ultimately, it’s out of his hands.

Edu is in charge of the negotiations, while the Kroenkes are holding the pursestrings at Arsenal.

Of course, the manager’s wishes are taken into account, but, in the end, this has to be a joint decision around how far Arsenal will go for Rice.

It’s been reported that West Ham want a staggering £120m for their star man, and, to be honest, that is bordering on ridiculous.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

£120m for a player who has never kicked a ball in the Champions League is outrageous, but, it has to be said, Arteta has done enough at Arsenal for his judgement to now be trusted whole-heartedly.

Sadly for Arsenal, their big rivals in this race appear to be Manchester City, and the treble winners have the financial might necessary to go toe-to-toe with the Gunners on any deal for Rice.

Arteta may be willing to push the boat out to sign Rice, but the question is, are Manchester City willing to do the same?