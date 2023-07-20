‘Astonishing’ player could join Aston Villa in next 48 hours after five-year deal is agreed

Moussa Diaby is set to complete his move to Aston Villa in the next 48 hours, with the winger agreeing to a five-year deal with Unai Emery’s side.

That is according to a report from RMC Sport in France, which suggests that the 23-year-old has opted to move to the Premier League ahead of Saudi Arabia amid interest from Al-Nassr.

Photo by Massimo Insabato ATPImages/Getty Images

Aston Villa appear to be on the verge of making Moussa Diaby their latest signing in what is already looking like a very good window for the Villans.

Diaby ready to sign five-year contract with Aston Villa

Fabrizio Romano used the three words that all football supporters long to hear when their club is linked with a hugely exciting player, as he gave Villa’s move for Diaby the here we go treatment on Twitter on Thursday.

Photo by Aston Villa FC/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

And RMC Sport has now provided a little more information on the expected move. According to their report, Villa are set to pay up to £52 million for the Bayer Leverkusen star. That will include a little over £43 million as the initial fee.

Meanwhile, they add that Diaby is ready to sign a five-year contract at Villa Park. And the deal should now get across the line and be announced by the end of the week.

It has been an outstanding start to the window for Emery’s side. What they achieved last season was superb. And it feels safe to say that they look ready to take another step forward next year.

The signings of Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres are definitely statements of intent. And in Diaby, Villa will be securing an ‘astonishing‘ player who was prolific in Germany last season.

Certainly, the move has the potential to prove an absolute masterstroke in the years to come.