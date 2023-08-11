Moises Caicedo looks like he may be joining Chelsea rather than Liverpool.

The South American has reportedly told the Reds that he wants to join the Blues instead, and despite agreeing a fee with Brighton, it looks like Liverpool may not win this race.

Apparently, according to Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo has told Liverpool he wants to join Chelsea instead.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Jamie Redknapp has now given his reaction to this seeing the news that Caicedo has knocked Liverpool back in favour of Chelsea.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

Redknapp stunned

The pundit was shocked by this news.



“It’s been astonishing what has happened these past few days. I thought I’d seen it all with football transfers. There was that Peter Odemwingie one a few years ago, my dad was involved with that one, but this will make for an incredible couple of days. What is most unbelievable about it is that we’re just a few hours away from the Premier League starting and players don’t know if they’ll be going or staying. I think it’s unbelievable,” Redknapp said.

“I’m obviously hugely biased on this one Peter, but this is astonishing for me. I didn’t think I’d see a situation like this. Normally Liverpool would always win this one, they turned their attention from Lavia a couple of days ago, and now they’ve turned their attentions to Caicedo. I woke up and I thought it was inevitable. I was very happy with that one, but to hear the news he’s turned Liverpool down. I’ll believe it when I see it and when I see him in a Chelsea shirt. I find it quite astonishing.”

“I get the attraction of Chelsea, I really do, but in terms of the history of the club, I’m amazed. Especially when you’re turning down Jurgen Klopp who has been there for so long, joining Alexis Mac Allister, I thought it would be a perfect move.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Surprising

Redknapp is stunned by what has happened today, and, to be honest, he’s not the only one.

This transfer saga has been unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and the potential outcome has been shocking too.

Caicedo seems to have picked Chelsea over Liverpool, and that is a decision we just can’t wrap our heads around.

The chance to play at the base of a Jurgen Klopp midfield is massive, and while we do understand that Chelsea are successful and exciting in their own right, they were a mess last season and a move to Stamford Bridge is a risk to say the least.