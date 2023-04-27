'Astonishing': Jamie Carragher shares what really shocked him about Arsenal vs Manchester City











Pundit Jamie Carragher has shared what has surprised him about Arsenal following their loss to Manchester City last night.

The Gunners lost 4-1 and were 3-0 down after 54 minutes at the Etihad Stadium yesterday. Arsenal needed the win in order to increase their chances of winning the league. Despite this, they did not put in the performance many expected.

Now Manchester City are two points behind them. They have two games in hand and if they win them, they go four points ahead of Arsenal. There are only a handful of games left to play. Now, many believe the title will once again be won by Pep Guardiola.

Following the result, many pundits have weighed in and given their thoughts on the match. One who did was Carragher and he was pretty shocked about the Gunners last night.

Photo by Matt McNulty – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Jamie Carragher says what surprised him about Arsenal

Once again Manchester City showed their winning mentality against an inexperienced Arsenal side. Despite many predicting this, Carragher was still surprised about the difference in quality between the two sides.

Speaking on what shocked him about Arsenal last night, via the Telegraph, Carragher said: “Wednesday night’s victory over Arsenal quickly followed the demolition of Liverpool and Bayern Munich. In each case, it has been easy to focus on the flaws of the beaten opponents.

“But Liverpool were City’s closest challengers for the past four years, and Arsenal the only team to keep pace with them this time. Should we really be so critical of them given how few others have been capable of matching City’s standards?

“The gulf between City and Arsenal was both astonishing and worrying for the rest of the Premier League. I cannot recall a game of such stature – a title head-to-head at the climax of a season – that was so one-sided.”

Everyone knows that when Manchester City are at their best they are one of the best teams on the planet.

Many were shocked to see Arsenal even involved in a title race this season. Despite this, you would still expect them to not get thrashed in such a huge match. Like Carragher said, it is shocking to see the gap between Manchester City and their main title challengers at the minute.

With the other big teams in the division at least 14 points away from Manchester City, Carragher is right to be worried about this difference in quality. We could see Pep Guardiola go on to win the league for many consecutive seasons yet, unless others make big improvements.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

