Aston Villa willing to trade ‘extraordinary’ player in exchange for World Cup winner

Aston Villa have enjoyed a fruitful transfer window, making a host of outstanding signings.

Moussa Diaby, Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans have all joined the Villans ranks over the past few months.

Villa are apparently edging closer to the signing of Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo as well.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported early on Tuesday that the Villans are finalising a loan with option to buy.

However, Villa don’t seem to be done yet, with yet more speculation linking Unai Emery’s side with other players.

There have been rumours doing the rounds claiming the Villans are hoping to sign Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna.

Now, Vamos Mi Sevilla has reported that Villa could potentially offer one of their players in exchange.

The local outlet claims that the La Liga side continue to ask for €15million (£12million) from Villa for Acuna.

In order to lower the fee, it’s said Monchi could offer Diego Carlos on loan as part of the deal for the Argentine.

The report claims that the Brazilian, who joined Villa from Sevilla in 2022, is not included in Emery’s plans.

Our view

Villa have done so well in the summer transfer window, and it doesn’t look like they’re done yet.

Emery apparently wants to offload Lucas Digne, while Carlos also seems to be surplus to the Spaniard’s requirements.

Acuna would be a good shout for Villa, as he’s a player who the Villans boss knows well from his time at Sevilla.

The 31-year-old boasts an impressive medal haul, including one from the 2022 World Cup that Argentina won.

Selling him is described as an “important loss” for Sevilla boss Jose Mendilibar, as per the Birmingham Mail.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Now, with Acuna being past 30, he won’t have much resale value, so Villa will hope to pick him up for relatively cheap.

Nonetheless, his quality, experience and good relationship with Emery would all stand him in good stead at B6.

As for Carlos, he has previously been deemed an ‘extraordinary‘ player. He’s clearly talented.

However, if he’s not in Emery’s plans, a move away might be the best option.