Aston Villa want to sign ‘spectacular’ winger and have already sent an offer to the player

The latest reports are suggesting that Aston Villa are wanting to sign an exciting prospect from Barcelona this summer.

According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Aston Villa are interested in Moroccan winger Abde Ezzalzouli.

The report goes on to say that Abde has already ‘received offers’ from Villa, as well as Bayer Leverkusen. The player would be happy to stay at Barcelona.

Despite this, he apparently also wants to be playing more consistently as he believes he deserves more game time. He wants to evaluate where the best place for him to feature more.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Aston Villa want Abde Ezzalzouli

Xavi has previously labelled the player ‘spectacular‘. He is clearly highly-rated, but at a club like Barcelona, it is always going to be hard for the 21 year-old to get more minutes.

He is also highly-rated by his country. For the Morocco U23’s the left winger has managed three goals in his four appearances.

It is definitely an exciting time to be an Aston Villa fan right now. They have made some top transfers and it looks like they have shown no signs of stopping,

It would be great to bring a highly-rated player with lots of potential and a high ceiling like Ezzalzouli. Not only would he improve the attacking depth now but he would also grown into a top player for the future.

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It will definitely be very interesting to see if Villa can compete with Leverkusen for the player and if they manage to sign him this summer.

It could be a massive coup if they manage to sign the Barcelona prospect and it would help them compete as they battle for a European spot.