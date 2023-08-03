Aston Villa want ‘extraordinary’ £30m player who Barcelona are monitoring

Aston Villa have been having a great summer transfer window and now it looks like they are not ready to stop yet with reports linking them with a Champions League midfielder.

Aston Villa look to be in great shape under Unai Emery. The owners are massively backing him this summer and have already signed Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby.

The owners are rewarding Emery for helping the club qualify for the Europa Conference League. Now, reports suggest that that are monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the player is being scouted by many clubs this summer. Villa, as well as Bayer Leverkusen, are seen as the two clubs who are most keen on signing him this transfer window. Meanwhile, Barcelona are apparently keeping en eye on his situation.

Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Aston Villa very keen on Zaniolo

It is no shock to see the Italian attract a lot of interest this summer. If the Premier League club are very keen on him like reports say then they need to make sure that they move quickly.

With one of the biggest clubs on the planet in Barcelona monitoring Zaniolo, you would expect that any bid that came in from the Spanish giants would beat Villa.

The project under Unai Emery is great at the moment and Zaniolo would add some top quality and more squad depth to the team.

Zaniolo is an ‘extraordinary’ player when at his best. It is no shock to hear that other reports have linked Newcastle to the 24 year-old.

Photo by Andre Weening/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Villa could sign him for a very decent fee in today’s market. This is due to the fact that the Italian international reportedly has a release clause of £30million.

It will be very interesting to see if Villa come in with a bid lower than this amount of if they try to beat other competition by paying his release clause.