Aston Villa vs Arsenal: William Saliba reacts to Oleksandr Zinchenko display

William Saliba has taken to Instagram to react to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s display for Arsenal at Villa Park.

Arsenal had to fight back from being 2-1 down against Aston Villa yesterday and their comeback started with Zinchenko’s brilliant goal on the hour mark.

The 26-year-old gave the ball away for Ollie Watkins’ opener in the first-half but he bounced back with an exceptional second-half display.

Mikel Arteta’s men went on to win the game 4-2 after Jorginho’s late effort rebounded back off Emiliano Martinez and into the goal. The former Arsenal man then went up to attack a corner, which gifted Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal’s fourth of the afternoon.

Zinchenko’s display epitomised Arsenal’s mentality as the Ukrainian star recovered from his early mistake. And Saliba took to social media after the game to react to his display in the Midlands.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Oleksandr Zinchenko of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on February 18, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Saliba reacts to Zinchenko display

Saliba posted a picture of the former Manchester City star celebrating his second-half goal for Arsenal yesterday.

Zinchenko can be seen pointing at Saliba as he runs back towards his own half, urging his teammates to grab the ball and restart the game.

And Saliba posted the shot on his story, alongside the caption: “My little bro,” with a heart hands emoji on the end.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Zinchenko has already established himself as a crucial part of this Arsenal side and he’s clearly an influential figure behind the scenes at London Colney.

The full-back put in a brilliant display at Villa Park and he became more influential from his inverted full-back role as the game wore on.

Arsenal needed to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at the Emirates Stadium during the week and Arteta will be delighted with the character his side showed.

The Gunners are now back at the top of the pile and after Manchester City were held by Nottingham Forest yesterday, their destiny is in their own hands once again.

