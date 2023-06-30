Aston Villa have now landed a potential boost for their transfer pursuit of Armel Bella-Kotchap after learning the Southampton talent has a release clause in his contract.

That is according to The Telegraph, which notes that Bella-Kotchap can leave Southampton for £25m following their relegation. The Germany defender only signed with the south coast side from VfL Bochum last year. But he sought to secure a relegation release clause then.

Bella-Kotchap was one of the very few players to come out of the 2022/23 term with some positivity at Southampton. The 21-year-old managed to have some impressive performances despite the Saints’ vast struggles that saw the St Mary’s outfit finish up rooted to 20th place.

Southampton’s relegation gives Bella-Kotchap an escape route

Only Leeds United (78) also conceded more goals than Southampton (73) over the Premier League term. Bella-Kotchap was unable to outweigh his side’s problems through the centre-half’s 24 appearances. He missed a number of games throughout the season due to injuries.

Now, though, Southampton’s relegation into the Championship could provide Bella-Kotchap with an escape route in the summer transfer market. He could leave St Mary’s for £25m due to the release clause that the defender sealed when joining from Bochum for £10m in June.

Clubs across Europe are also targeting Bella-Kotchap, who made his Germany debut back in September. Hansi Flick also took the Paris-born enforcer to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup in November. Although the Mannschaft coach elected against giving him any minutes in Qatar.

Aston Villa are among the clubs targeting Bella-Kotchap’s transfer

Aston Villa are among the clubs now targeting Bella-Kotchap’s transfer after Southampton’s relegation. Reports by talkSPORT earlier in June noted that the Villans were battling teams in Italy and Germany. While the Saints were already braced for offers but wanted a £30m fee.

TalkSPORT further noted that Bella-Kotchap is even pushing to leave Southampton following their relegation and amid Aston Villa’s interest. He has little interest in stepping down to the Championship. But the Saints can point to the now-claimed clause in his contract until 2026.

RB Leipzig are one of the teams keen to see Bella-Kotchap return the Bundesliga this year, per Sky Germany. Die Roten Bullen have identified the 6 ft 3 star, who Ralph Hasenhuttl said is ‘perfect for the Premier League’ in August, as a potential replacement for Josko Gvardiol.

Aston Villa could offer Bella-Kotchap a chance to prove Hasenhuttl right by winning the race for his transfer from Southampton. The Villans learning of his release clause could also now tempt Unai Emery to make the German one of his new arrivals after landing Youri Tielemans.