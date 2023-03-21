Aston Villa showing most interest in signing Tammy Abraham this summer











Aston Villa are now reportedly showing the most interest in signing Roma striker Tammy Abraham – a player who once shocked Jack Grealish.

Unai Emery will seemingly be on the lookout for strikers over the summer as he bids to add some more firepower to his frontline.

Ollie Watkins has been in exceptional form over the past couple of months as he’s netted six goals in his last eight Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, while Jhon Duran has shown plenty of promise despite his struggles in-front of goal.

But the Villains could turn to a familiar face to provide Emery with some attacking depth next season, with Calciomercato reporting that they are showing the most interest in Abraham.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Villa most interested in Abraham

The Italian outlet reports that Abraham has plenty of admirers in England, while Chelsea also have the option to bring him back to west London.

But the Blues are focused on landing Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Villa are the side most keen on Abraham at the moment. The outlet notes that it will be difficult for the 25-year-old to remain in Rome and Jose Mourinho would be willing to sell him in order to fund reinforcements in the summer.

Of course, Abraham enjoyed a brilliant season at Villa Park during the 2018-19 campaign where he netted 26 goals in all competitions.

The £34 million man returned to Chelsea to feature heavily under Frank Lampard, but didn’t quite make the cut under Thomas Tuchel.

Abraham has struggled in Serie A this season after such a promising campaign last time out under Mourinho. But he’s still clearly a talented striker and Jack Grealish admitted that he was surprised by his ability on the ball during their time together in the Midlands.

Photo by Tim Markland/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In a Q&A session on his Instagram back in 2020, he wrote: “Unbelievable. Couldn’t believe how good he was with the ball for how tall he is. Loved playing with him.” as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle.

Villa certainly need to add some depth to their squad up-front after losing Danny Ings to West Ham back in January. While Abraham has struggled this season, he could be a brilliant option for Emery.

The Englishman has experience of playing in the Premier League and will need no time to settle in at Villa Park after his previous spell at the club.

