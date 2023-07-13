Aston Villa ‘set to make’ bid for £50m star who’s ‘one of the best finishers in Europe’

Aston Villa fans will no doubt be buzzing over how their team has been faring in the close season.

The Villans have brought director Monchi in from Sevilla and have also made two major signings.

Midfielder Youri Tielemans joined Villa early on in the window, and defender Pau Torres is now also at B6.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Now, the Villans are reportedly looking at other world-class targets to bolster Unai Emery’s squad further.

For instance, the Daily Mail has reported that Villa are readying an opening proposal for Moussa Diaby.

The Villans apparently checked with Bayer Leverkusen last weekend over their forward’s availability.

Now, Villa should apparently formalise their interest with an official offer soon, added the report.

‘A perfect fit’

John Townley of the Birmingham Mail has now corroborated those claims in a fan Q&A on Thursday.

A Villa fan asked the newspaper’s chief Villans writer whether there was anything in the Diaby speculation.

“Villa are due to open talks with Leverkusen over the possibility of signing Diaby,” wrote Townley.

“He’d be an excellent addition if Villa can find a breakthrough.

“Leverkusen are thought to want £50million for the winger this summer knowing that his value could fall next summer given that he has two years left on his current deal.

“He appears to be a perfect fit in that position which Emery is clearly trying to strengthen following unsuccessful moves for Nico Williams and Federico Chiesa.”

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Our view

Villa have been cooking in the summer transfer window so far.

And if they manage to sign Diaby, they’d be getting their hands on an incredible talent.

Diaby has been deemed ‘one of the brightest forwards in Europe’, and a potential ‘next superstar’ for France.

Likewise, scouting outlet Breaking the Lines has deemed the Les Bleus ace ‘one of the best finishers in Europe’.

Last season, Diaby registered an impressive 14 goals and 11 assists from 47 club appearances.

At just 24 years of age, Diaby is yet to reach his prime, and has a very high ceiling.

Obviously £50million isn’t cheap but he certainly seems worth it, so let’s see how Villa fare on this front.