Aston Villa pushing to try and make 'extraordinary' signing - Fabrizio Romano











Aston Villa have been heavily linked with Marco Asensio in recent weeks.

The Villans have kicked on under Unai Emery and secured Europa Conference League qualification last week.

It looks as though Villa now want to make a marquee signing in the shape of the Real Madrid ace.

Photo by David Aliaga/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Asensio’s contract expires this summer and he is yet to pen a new deal at the Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update on Villa’s pursuit of the Spaniard.

Taking to Twitter, the transfer insider said the Villans are “pushing to get an answer ASAP”.

Romano also said Villa submitted an opening bid to Asensio last week.

However, the 27-year-old also had admirers from Serie A, as well as from French giants PSG.

Therefore, Villa must want for the player to respond as he makes his decision over his future.

Asensio would be an ‘extraordinary‘ signing for Villa, who are eager to kick on next season under Emery.

The versatile player has won a multitude of trophies at Real including three Champions League and three La Liga titles.

Asensio has also won 35 caps for Spain and has competed at the World Cup.

He can play in central midfield, at No. 10, and on the attacking flanks, making him a very versatile option for Emery.

Asensio is a player of the highest calibre and would strengthen the Villa ranks massively.