Aston Villa place ‘incredible’ £30m title-winning attacker on their shortlist

The latest reports suggest that Aston Villa are now interested in Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo as they look to strengthen this summer.

According to tuttomercatoweb, Aston Villa have shortlisted the player and are eyeing are possible move for him if other options are not available.

They apparently see him as a possible option in case they cannot sign Thiago Almada. It is not known how possible a move for Zaniolo is this summer.

With the club in the Europa Conference League, they are looking to help Unai Emery by strengthening the squad so they can compete in all competitions.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Aston Villa eyeing Nicolo Zaniolo

The ‘incredible‘ player impressed at Roma and has also played well since he move to Turkish League side Galatasaray recently.

The 24-year-old, who won the Europa Conference League with Roma, is an attacking midfielder who has featured 13 times for Italy, scoring twice.

Last season, Zaniolo helped Gala win the Turkish title and make the Champions League qualifying rounds.

The £30million man would definitely strengthen the Villa squad and would help them deal with the heavily congested fixture list they will have next season.

Manager Unai Emery knows that they need to have not just a good starting eleven, but a good squad if they want to go far in Europe and also maintain a high finish in the Premier League.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Zaniolo would be a great coup and it is good to see that Villa have multiple options in case some targets are not purchasable.

They have a clear plan and direction and are being nicely backed by their owners. They is clearly a feel at the club that they can go on and achieve great things.