The latest reports have shared the price tag that Aston Villa transfer target Bella-Kotchap has this summer transfer window.

TalkSPORT have been claiming that Bella-Kotchap is pushing for a move away from the south coast ahead of the summer. They went on to say that Aston Villa were interested in the player.

Now, The Telegraph has shared how much the defender will cost. Should Aston Villa want to push through with the signing, they will have to pay £25m.

It will be interesting to see what happens, they are reportedly already close to signing another centre-back in Pau Torres. With Europe next season they have a lot more fixtures to deal with, so depth is key.

Aston Villa find out price tag for Bella-Kotchap

With another centre-back already close to signing, there is reason to believe that Bella-Kotchap is not needed at the club.

If Pau Torres signs, Villa will also have Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa. This is a very strong set of centre-backs to have at the club.

Of course they need squad depth for fixtures, but having five top-level centre-backs could cause issues as all will warrant a case to start every week for Villa.

There is no doubting the quality of Bella-Kotchap. He is strong and still only 21 years-old. He has bags of potential and could reach a very high level.

With Southampton relegated, the former “perfect” Premier League player would no doubt love a move to a top Premier League side who are competing in Europe.

It is a very exciting time to be a fan of Aston Villa. They have a top manager who is getting backed by the owners and battling in Europe is a very nice bonus.