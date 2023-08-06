Aston Villa now in ‘advancing talks’ to sell ‘brilliant’ talent to Premier League rivals

There have been a lot of players arriving at Aston Villa this summer but now new reports suggest that they could be selling a player to a Premier League rival.

It has been a great transfer window so far for Aston Villa, with manager Unai Emery being massively backed and some top players, like Moussa Diaby, signing for the club.

Now, according to The Athletic, they are looking to recoup some of the money they have spent. The reports have shared that Aston Villa are in advancing talks to sell exciting prospect Aaron Ramsey to Burnley this summer.

The report goes on to say that it would be a permanent transfer. The fee for the 20 year-old is expected to be around £12million.

Aston Villa in talks to sell Aaron Ramsey to Burnley

When competing in the Premier League, most teams are your rivals. With Villa and Burnley only around 90 miles apart, there is definitely some bitterness between the two sides.

Aaron Ramsey, who is the brother of Villa player Jacob Ramsey, is no doubt a top prospect, but sadly it looks like he has fallen behind in the pecking order at the club.

He is still very young and the England youth international has even more competition to deal with now that Youri Tielemans signed this summer.

In order for him to continue growing, he needs to be playing consistently. Therefore a possible £12million move to rivals Burnley seems like a great move for all parties.

The midfielder gets to feature a lot more in the Premier League, while Aston Villa make some profit on the ‘brilliant‘ talent.

With Villa now playing in Europe, their targets and achievements have increased. This means that the quality needs to increase and therefore some exciting young talents may need to be sold this summer.