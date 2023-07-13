Aston Villa links to La Liga gem likened to Gareth Bale ‘one to keep an eye on’

Aston Villa have been linked with Valencia’s Jesus Vazquez in recent weeks.

At the end of June, Cadena SER claimed that the Villans are one of the clubs “showing interest” in the 20-year-old.

The report claimed that Vazquez is at a “very delicate” point in his career and needs to be playing regularly.

For context, the reported Villa target has made just 27 appearances for his side in the last two season.

Valencia meanwhile, are said to be “waiting to see” what offers they receive for the left-back.

Now, the Birmingham Mail’s chief Aston Villa writer has given his verdict on links between the Villans and Vazquez.

John Townley held a fan Q&A on BirminghamLive on Thursday, with many asking him about the transfer window.

One fan asked him whether the links between Villa and the young speedster appear to have legs or not.

“On Jesus Vazquez, that has come out of Spain and I haven’t heard anything concrete on that myself,” he said.

“Although I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there was truth in it. One to keep an eye on.”

Our view

Admittedly, not the strongest transfer rumour involving Villa.

Townley admits he hasn’t heard anything concrete about links between the Villans and Vazquez.

That said, the transfer window is a very fluid time when things can develop and change quickly.

Vazquez wouldn’t be a bad shout for Villa as he’s a very exciting prospect with his whole career ahead of him.

Last year, Breaking the Lines compared Vazquez to Gareth Bale when he played at left-back for Spurs.

“Watching him is like watching Gareth Bale from his left-back days at Tottenham,” they wrote.

“He is over 6 feet tall like Centelles, and carries the ball into advanced positions like Bale used to.

“He even looks like that early 2010s Bale with the hairstyle.

“There is something different about the way he defends 1v1 or holds off markers while moving with the ball.

“He does not look as fast as Bale was, or as any before him, but he manages to cover a lot of ground smartly.

“He also seems to be a significantly better dribbler than any of the Valencia left-backs before him.

“(He’s) not afraid to take on players, with a composure that belies his years.”

The prospect of a new Bale exploding onto the scene at Villa is an exciting one indeed.