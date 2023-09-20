Aston Villa ‘in talks’ to extend contract of £30k-a-week player, he will become a high-earner

New reports suggest that Aston Villa are beginning contract talks with defender Ezri Konsa as they are very keen to extend his current deal.

Aston Villa have had a fairly decent start to the Premier League season and it is great to see how well Unai Emery is getting the best out of a lot of his players.

Now, the Daily Mail are reporting that they are keen to extend Ezri Konsa’s deal. The report goes on to say that Konza ‘is in talks’ over a new contract.

Apparently, ‘the new terms would move him closer to Villa’s top pay bracket.’ It shows how much the club wants to keep him.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Aston Villa in talks with Ezri Konsa over contract extension

It is no shock to see Konsa be rewarded with a possible new contract as he has come on in leaps and bounds since Emery has been manager.

The English centre-back has put on some top displays and he was a big reason for the club qualifying for Europe last season.

Konsa, who is on £30k-a-week currently, has started all five Premier League games for Aston Villa this season.

He is also still only 25 years-old, and he has a high potential which could easily be unleashed under a top manager like Emery.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

With Tyrone Mings also sidelined with a long-term injury, it is essential that Villa do not lose their top defensive talents.

Konsa’s current contract expires in 2026 so if they manage to tie him down to a long contract then he should be at Villa Park for a while.