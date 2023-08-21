Aston Villa have now opened talks with PL rival about ‘extraordinary’ 23-year-old

Aston Villa have opened talks with Arsenal over a potential move for Nuno Tavares, with a number of sides keen on signing the left-back in the final days of the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from 90min, which notes that Unai Emery’s side have made contact with the Gunners over the Portuguese.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Nuno Tavares will surely be one player to leave Arsenal before the deadline. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Marseille. And he does not appear in Mikel Arteta’s plans following his return.

But he may get the chance to stay in the Premier League. 90min reports that Nottingham Forest held a lot of talks about a potential deal for Tavares.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg are also in the running. However, Aston Villa have now reached out to Arsenal about a potential deal for the full-back and talks are now underway.

The Villans’ bid to sign Marcos Acuna has stalled. And with that, Tavares appears to be on Emery’s wishlist.

If Emery is particularly keen on Tavares, it will surely be a move which suits all parties. It already appears that Arsenal have no plans for the youngster and would be content with bringing some money for him, or at least moving his wages off the books with another loan move.

It is a surprising move. Tavares made a promising start to life at Arsenal. But it became apparent fairly quickly just how raw a talent he actually was.

And it was a similar story in Ligue 1. He made a rapid start. But his time fizzled out.

Villa are a team on the up. So it is a good time for someone to join the club. And Tavares has previously been labelled an ‘extraordinary‘ talent.

He has a point to prove. But it is an encouraging sign that Emery now wants to bring him to Villa Park.