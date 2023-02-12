Aston Villa have now opened talks to sign 20-goal striker this summer











Aston Villa have already opened talks over a potential summer move for Enner Valencia, with the Sunday Mirror (12/2; page 73) reporting that Unai Emery is a big fan of the striker.

Valencia has now entered into the twilight of his career. Nevertheless, he is currently enjoying the season of his life with Fenerbahce. He has already scored 20 goals in the top-flight.

His contract in Turkey expires at the end of the campaign. And with that, he is already free to hold discussions with clubs outside of the country ahead of the summer.

Aston Villa open talks with Enner Valencia

That is something the Villans have taken advantage of. In fact, the Sunday Mirror (12/2; page 73) reports that Villa are already in talks with Valencia about a potential return to the Premier League.

The report claims that the Villans want to offer the 33-year-old a one-year deal. That would include an option for a second season at Villa Park.

It is a surprise link. Villa have done some amazing work in the market. And they appear to have the means to compete with a large portion of the Premier League.

Having said that, they have not been afraid to look for potential bargains on the market. The deals for Ashley Young and Boubacar Kamara have proved to be absolute masterstrokes from the Villans hierarchy.

Valencia is not a stranger to the Premier League, having previously played for West Ham and Everton. But his record is not an impressive one, with just 11 goals in 75 games in the competition.

His stock is higher following his amazing year with Fener. And that may perhaps may make a move more of a gamble, as he is likely to be looking for more lucrative terms.

But he continues to be a ‘dangerous‘ striker. And Villa may feel that a free transfer presents an opportunity too good to ignore.