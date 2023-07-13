Aston Villa have now made £21.5m bid for ‘special’ forward from Champions League club

Aston Villa have made a £21.5 million bid for Charles De Ketelaere, and may not be too far away from striking a deal with AC Milan for the forward.

That is according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, which claims that the Rossoneri would ideally like £25.7 million for the Belgian.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It has been a tough 12 months for Charles De Ketelaere. He made the move to Milan after establishing himself as a youngster to keep a close eye on at Club Brugge.

Aston Villa make De Ketelaere bid

Unfortunately, he has had a torrid time at San Siro – barely looking like the player who persuaded Milan to spend £30 million on him last summer. Goal named the youngster as one of the most disappointing signings of the season.

Photo by Andrea Bruno Diodato/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And it seems that his time in Italy could be brief. According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Aston Villa have now made a £21.5 million bid for De Ketelaere.

The report suggests that an offer of at least £24 million may be needed before a compromise is reached. But clearly, the Villans are not too far away from meeting Milan’s demands.

Aston Villa may feel that there is a good opportunity to land De Ketelaere for a very reasonable price following his struggles with Milan.

The 22-year-old has been labelled a ‘special‘ player in the past. And he can play in a number of roles across the forward line.

So if Unai Emery gets to work with him and can get his development back on track, he could prove to be an absolutely inspired signing for Aston Villa in this window.

Given that the two clubs do not appear to be too far away from each other in their valuations, it may not be too long before Villa fans learn once and for all whether a deal is going to happen.