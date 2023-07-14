Aston Villa have held initial discussions for ‘fantastic’ £50million forward

The latest reports have suggest that Aston Villa have already had discussions with Nottingham Forest for Brennan Johnson.

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa are very interested in making a move for Brennan Johnson during the summer transfer window.

They are currently considering whether to make an offer for the striker.

The reporter for the piece tweeted alongside the report that they have also held initial discussions with Forest over Brennan Johnson.

The report goes on to say that Johnson is valued at at least £50million, if not more, by his current club Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa have consider offer for Brennan Johnson

Johnson had a great first season in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest. The 22 year-old Nottingham Forest striker scored eight goals and picked up three assists.

Aston Villa clearly mean business this transfer window and they have already signed Europa League winner Pau Torres.

They are in the Europa Conference League next season. This means they have a lot more fixtures and due to that they need squad depth for rotating.

Despite them already having Ollie Watkins, it would be great if they also have Brennan Johnson as another attacking option.

£50million is a lot for Johnson, so if Villa could somehow find a way to make the deal cheaper then that would be a much better option.

He has top potential and could no doubt be a top attacker for many years, but Villa don’t have unlimited amounts of money so they cannot spend huge amounts on all their targets.