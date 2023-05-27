Aston Villa have been tracking 'gifted' target for a long time- Fabrizio Romano











Aston Villa will be wanting to make some signings this summer and journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the club have been tracking Ibrahima Bamba.

The club looked to be in another relegation battle towards the start of the season when they had Steven Gerrard in charge.

Hiring Unai Emery to take over from the Englishman was a masterstroke and now Aston Villa have the chance of qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

Even if they don’t make Europe, it has been a fantastic second-half of the season for the club and they are looking to build on this as they prepare for next summer.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Aston Villa monitoring Ibrahima Bamba

With Aston Villa hoping to make Europe, they are trying to make a statement in the transfer window by monitoring targets early.

Romano was speaking Ibrahima Bamba and tweeted: “Ibrahima Bamba will play his final game with Vitória Guimarães today vs Porto, expected to get big move this summer.

“Aston Villa have been tracking him for long time but nothing agreed yet — there are many clubs keen on Bamba. No talks with Arsenal despite links.”

The “gifted” midfielder would be a great signing for Villa. He is young and is showing bags of potential. Under a great coach in Emery, who has proven this season that he can get the best out of players, Bamba could thrive.

It is no shock to see the club just track Bamba currently and not put a bid in as the season is not over yet. No doubt if other clubs make a move, Villa will also get involved to try and tempt him to the club.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Show all