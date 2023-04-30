Aston Villa fans celebrated when Harry Maguire came on for Manchester United











Aston Villa fans were aiming chants towards Manchester United defender Harry Maguire when he came on in the Premier League match today.

The two faced each other in a huge game, with both United aiming to secure their place in the top-four and Villa hoping to qualify for Europe

In the end, the Red Devils came out on top. It was a tense affair and they won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bruno Fernandes.

Their defence was on top, and they brought on Maguire late in the game to ensure they came away with the victory and clean sheet.

Aston Villa fans chant at Manchester United star Harry Maguire

Maguire has featured just 13 times in the Premier League this season. He has only started in seven of these matches.

This season has been very different for him. Erik Ten Haag has preferred other options like Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez.

Due to this, opposition fans have found it easy to aim their chants towards the centre-back. Maguire was substitued on in the 86th minute for Marcel Sabitzer and Villa fans ironically cheered.

That’s according to Laurie Whitewell, who tweeted: “Aston Villa fans applauded Harry Maguire onto the pitch and then chanted his name.”

This will no doubt have shocked the players and the Manchester United staff. In the end, this jest towards Maguire did nothing. They managed to hold onto the win and keep the clean sheet.

The win means Manchester United help secure their top four spot. Aston Villa, who could have gone above Tottenham with a win, are in 6th.

