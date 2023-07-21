Aston Villa eyeing ‘extraordinary’ £215,000-a-week goal machine

The latest reports have claimed that that Aston Villa are now turning their attention towards striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Vlahovic is a player who could be leaving Juventus this summer transfer window. This has alerted many clubs.

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the striker, but currently not pushing for him currently. Apparently, the only real interest in Vlahovic in England has come from Aston Villa, as well as West Ham.

With Villa finishing seventh last season and qualifying for Europe, they are doing great work in making sure that they have a good squad for next season.

Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Aston Villa want Vlahovic

Villa striker Ollie Watkins has a great season for the club and was key to their success. He managed 15 goals and six assists in his 37 appearances.

Despite this, it would be great to have another top striker like Vlahovic in the squad, especially when the club are competing in Europe next season.

They do not want to become overly reliant on one forward so signing the 23 year-old would be a great boost and increase the depth.

In 63 appearances for Juventus, the ‘extraordinary‘ £215k-a-week attacker has 23 goals. He is prolific but no doubt could be doing better.

Photo by Maddie Meyer – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has already shared that Villa have close to signing Moussa Diaby. The winger, as well as confirmed signings Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres emphasise that Villa want to challenge near the top.

They are all great signings so far and adding Vlahovic to the squad would be a really impressive transfer window for the club.