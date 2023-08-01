Aston Villa eyeing ‘excellent’ 23-year-old deemed ‘the future’ of his country

New reports have suggested that Aston Villa could turn to a Premier League rival as they are interested in signing Matej Kovar.

Aston Villa have already had a strong summer with multiple good signings. Pau Torres are great additions and will massively strengthen them. Now they want to add some more squad depth.

According to Czech publication idnes, there are multiple clubs who want the Manchester United goalkeeper. One of these interested clubs is Aston Villa.

Apparently, Villa are just interested for now and they have not made an official offer for the goalkeeper. With lots of teams interested, we could see a bidding war commence.

Aston Villa want to sign Matej Kovar from Manchester United

With Aston Villa have World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, there is no doubting that there interested in the Manchester United player is in the hope of improving the quality of their substitute goalkeeper.

Kovar is only 23 years-old, so is quite young, and the fact that he is at Manchester United emphasises that he does have top potential.

Indeed, Sparta Prague head coach Brian Priske said Kovar was the “future of Czech football” after he shone on loan in October last year.

“I was glad when the opportunity arose to get [Kovar],” the Manchester Evening News quoted Priske as saying.

“We have also created new competition among our goalkeepers.

“He shows exactly what we expected from him. He is a tall young goalkeeper and his performance today was very good.

“At the same time, I’m glad he finally got a win. He made a number of excellent saves and has a big part to play in the victory.

“Although he behaved differently than usual in several situations in the first half, he is the future of Czech football.”

With Martinez now 30 years-old, Villa will be looking towards who can replace the Argentinian in a few years time. This makes Kovar look like an ideal option.

The one issue for Kovar is the fact that experienced goalkeeper Robin Olson is currently the number two choice. The younger player will have to fight for that spot.

With Manchester United signing a new goalkeeper themselves, Kovar will feel like he does not have a chance at the Red Devils.

It would benefit all parties should the move go through and it will be exciting to see whether Villa make an offer for him in the near future.