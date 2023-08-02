Aston Villa eyeing ‘dangerous’ £20m forward likened to Sergio Aguero

Aston Villa have enjoyed a superb transfer window, bringing in several top signings to bolster their ranks.

Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby have all joined the Villans over the past few weeks.

In addition, Villa have appointed Monchi to oversee transfers. He’s certainly done a good job so far.

Now, one recent report has claimed that the Villans have set their sights on one of Brazil’s top talents.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Villa are one of two Premier League clubs eyeing Santos ace Marcos Leonardo.

As well as the Villans, Nottingham Forest are also on the case for the 20-year-old forward.

However, there are two big issues at play regarding the Villans’ hopes of bringing Leonardo to Villa Park.

The first is that Roma are currently leading the race, and the player is apparently keen on joining them.

Indeed, the Giallorossi are reportedly waiting to hear back from Leonardo today.

And the second issue is that the Brazilian transfer window closes today.

Even if Leonardo opts not to join Roma, there isn’t much time for Villa to try to get a deal over the line.

Our view

Villa have enjoyed a great year so far, qualifying for the Europa Conference League under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Indeed, the Villans came very close to making the Europa League. Perhaps that can be this season’s target.

In addition, Villa have made some great signings, and there’s still a month to go for them to bolster their ranks further.

Sadly, the prospect of Leonardo joining them this summer is unlikely, what with Roma in pole position and the fact that it’s Brazil’s deadline day.

Leonardo is a top talent who has been likened to Sergio Aguero and deemed an ‘extremely dangerous’ forward.

In addition, Santos reportedly only want around £20million for him, even though he apparently has a £86million release clause.

Let’s see what happens today, but sadly the odds aren’t great for Villa.