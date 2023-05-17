Aston Villa eyeing £52m Liverpool target; Reds working on other priorities - report











Aston Villa and Liverpool are just two of the clubs reportedly eyeing Manuel Ugarte.

Both the Villans and the Reds – along with other Premier League teams – are looking for new midfielders.

Last week, Footballtransfers claimed Villa were the ‘surprising frontrunner’ for the Liverpool target.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Now, the Daily Mail has provided an update on Ugarte amid interest from the Villans and the Reds.

Apparently, Liverpool – as well as Newcastle and Chelsea – are ‘working on other priorities as it stands’.

This suggests Villa have the opportunity to try to steal a march on the Sporting Lisbon ace.

Jorge Mendes is representing Ugarte and has been speaking to different Premier League clubs, added the report.

Our view

Villa have enjoyed an outstanding season under Unai Emery and will be eager to strike while the iron is hot.

Meanwhile, the Reds have hit form at just the right time and could yet finish in the top four.

Ugarte’s name has been doing the rounds a lot on the rumour mill, with numerous big clubs seemingly after him.

It’s not particularly surprising, given how well he has done for Sporting since joining from Famalicao in 2021.

Ugarte would be a great shout for any of his interested suitors in the Premier League.

He’s incredibly talented, versatile, technically superb, and is willing to run himself into the ground for the cause.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Villa will certainly fancy their chances of signing Ugarte, particularly if others have cooled their interest.

Goal.com‘s Neil Jones recently claimed that Ugarte is “not a target” for Liverpool.

He reported that sources at Anfield said the £52million man was not “on the club’s agenda.”

With that in mind, Villa may well have the opportunity to race ahead and try to get a foothold on a potential signing.