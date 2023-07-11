Aston Villa eyeing 22-year-old forward who’s one of his continent’s ‘brightest young talents’

Aston Villa have reportedly set their sights on Egyptian forward Ibrahim Adel.

According to 90Min, Unai Emery’s Villans are one of several Premier League sides eyeing the 22-year-old.

As well as Villa, the likes of Brighton, Brentford, Chelsea, West Ham and Burnley are apparently in pursuit.

The Villans have made great progress this year, both on the pitch and off it.

Emery steered the claret and blue outfit to European football at the end of last season.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

And this summer, Monchi and Youri Tielemans have joined, with Pau Torres seemingly next in line.

Meanwhile, Adel has been making waves in African football and European sides seem to have taken notice.

The four-cap Egypt international has long been regarded as one of African football’s brightest young talents.

Adel, who plays for Pyramids FC, won the Player of the Tournament award at the recent Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

‘Hard-working’

Football Talent Scout recently published an in-depth analysis about the exciting player.

They wrote that Adel is a ‘hard-working left-winger capable of playing as striker.

‘Predominantly right-footed and but is comfortable with his left foot.

‘Below average height for his position. Slim and mobile.

‘Bags of acceleration and can cover good distances in short times.’

Last season, Mohamed Salah reportedly advised Liverpool to keep tabs on his compatriot’s progress.

At the time, any prospective move to England was off the table due to work permit issues.

However, post-Brexit regulations adopted by the FA this summer means Adel is now available.

As per 90Min, Adel – or any other player – does not need to meet the former points threshold set by the Governing Body Endorsement criteria.

Instead, up to two players – who previously would not have qualified for a work permit – can now be signed.

And in future years, up to four players can arrive in one season depending on how many homegrown players a club has used.

Better still for Aston Villa, Adel apparently favours a move to the Premier League. This is amid additional interest from French and German sides.

Photo by Ziad Ahmed/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A report from the Liverpool Echo last year suggested that Pyramids FC value Adel at around £5million.

All in all, he looks like a good shout for Villa. And £5million is a bargain for a Premier League side.