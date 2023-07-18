Aston Villa are seemingly closing in on a deal to sell Marvelous Nakamba this summer.

Journalist Mike McGrath has taken to Twitter with an update on the future of the Villans midfielder.

The Telegraph journalist claimed that Villa are “very close” to agreeing a deal with Luton Town for Nakamba.

The 29-year-old is the top target for the newly-promoted Premier League club, reported McGrath.

Indeed, the deal to take Nakamba from Villa Park to Kenilworth Road could be completed “in next 48 hours”.

Our view

Nakamba appears to have been surplus to requirements at Aston Villa for a while now.

The Zimbabwe international spend the second half of last season on loan at Luton, where he became a fan favourite.

Nakamba helped the Hatters earn promotion into the Premier League via the playoffs.

During his time there, manager Rob Edwards deemed him “brilliant” and “fantastic”.

“He has been the real bit of glue that has brought us together and made us even more resilient,” he told talkSPORT, via the Shropshire Star.

Prior to linking up with Luton, the 29-year-old hadn’t made a single appearance for Villa in 2022-23.

Obviously there’s always a bit of a risk when a Premier League club sells to another team in the same division.

This could come in the form of the player returning to his former club and depriving them of points through a top display or by scoring or assisting.

At the same time, Villa selling Nakamba to Luton is a move that certainly looks like it benefits all parties.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Villa get to move a surplus-to-requirements player on, take him off the wage bill and recoup a bit of money from his sale.

Meanwhile, Luton get a top player who knows the club well, and Nakamba keeps playing first-team football in the Premier League.