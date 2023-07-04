Aston Villa could sell £90k-a-week player now, even though Unai Emery really rates him – Romano

The latest news from Fabrizio Romano suggests that Aston Villa could sell midfielder Leander Dendoncker this summer transfer window.

Aston Villa managed to finish seventh in the Premier League this season under Unai Emery. This meant that they qualified for Europe.

With a lot more matches, the club need to make sure their squad depth is good enough to compete in both the division and the Europa Conference League.

Some players may fall short in terms of quality or may receive offers that are too good for Villa to turn down. This would help them spend on better quality players. Dendoncker looks to be one player who falls in this category.

Aston Villa could sell Dendoncker

With the transfer window now open and the club looking to strengthen, there will no doubt be a few incomings and outgoings at Villa.

Romano tweeted about the future of Dendoncker. He reported: “Understand Aston Villa are open to listen to offers for Leander Dendoncker despite his longer running deal.

“He’s rated by Emery but there’s lot of competition. French and Italian clubs already asked for info; player open to any kind of proposal. PL clubs also keen.”

The £90,000-a-week Belgian international did struggle for game time last season despite being rated by Emery.

The 28 year-old featured 20 times in the Premier League, but only started five of these matches. It shows that Emery seems him as more of a squad player.

With the club already signing a midfielder in Youri Tielemans and hoping to finish in the top half of the division again, players like Dendoncker may not be good enough to match their aims.

Due to this, it seems like it may be best for all parties if the player were to depart this summer.