Aston Villa could now move for ‘outstanding’ Chelsea player, he’s expected to leave this summer

Aston Villa are one of the clubs eyeing a possible move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic, which notes that Mendy is expected to leave Stamford Bridge during the summer window.

Unai Emery has already moved to bolster his squad as Villa snapped up Youri Tielemans on a free transfer this week.

The Spaniard is expected to bring in plenty of fresh faces as he prepares Villa for a return to Europe.

And with Emiliano Martinez’s future at Villa Park in doubt, it seems the Villains are eyeing a surprise move for Edouard Mendy.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Villa could move for Mendy

The Athletic reports that Mendy is expected to leave Chelsea in search of regular first-team football.

It’s noted that the 31-year-old has even switched agents in the hope of securing a move this summer.

Villa are one of the clubs keeping an eye on his situation due to doubts over Martinez’s future.

Mendy has struggled for minutes at Chelsea over the past season as he made just 10 appearances in the Premier League.

The Senegal international was lauded for some ‘outstanding’ performances during the early stages of his Chelsea career.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

But his form has taken a massive hit over the past year and he’s ultimately lost his place in the side to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Of course, Martinez has been a standout performer for Villa since making the switch from Arsenal back in 2020.

Yet, there are doubts over whether he is suited to Emery’s preferred style of playing out from the back.

In Mendy, Villa would be getting a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet, but there are question marks over his confidence at the moment.