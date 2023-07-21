Aston Villa could follow Diaby signing with swoop for ‘incredible’ ace, they’ve made contact over him

Aston Villa are seemingly keen to strengthen their midfield further. This has seen them reportedly turn their attention towards Denis Zakaria.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Aston Villa have identified the defensive midfielder as one of their targets this summer. They have already made enquiries about him.

The report goes on to say that Zakaria has been attracting a lot of interest, in particular from West Ham, but now fellow Premier League side Aston Villa want to sign him.

It will be interesting to see what happens now due to multiple Premier League clubs being interested in signing him this summer.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Aston Villa want Zakaria

The defensive midfielder played in the Premier League last season whilst on loan at Chelsea. Like most players at the Blues last season, he failed to make an impression.

Despite this, he is definitely talented. He could definitely shine if he is at the right club and playing consistent football.

You could argue that the midfield at Aston Villa is already pretty strong. Players like Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans are some who are top players.

Even though it is strong, it is always good to strengthen, especially with Villa in the Europa Conference League next season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Due to this, Villa do not need to sign Zakaria in desperation. With multiple clubs interested in a player, you sometimes see a bidding war commence.

With this in mind, if the offer does get too high, then Villa can pull out and look elsewhere. Zakaria is an “incredible” midfielder and it would no doubt be great for the club to sign him.