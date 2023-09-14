Ashley Young says Everton have two game-changers in their squad now

Ashley Young has heaped praise on Everton new-boys Arnaut Danjuma and Beto, labelling the duo as ‘very good players’.

Young has been speaking on talkSPORT this morning and discussed Everton’s struggles in front of goal so far this season.

The Toffees are yet to pick up a win this season and have netted just twice in their opening four Premier League games.

Both goals came in their 2-2 draw at Sheffield United last time out, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Arnaut Danjuma both on target.

Danjuma has impressed since making the switch from Villarreal on a season-long loan deal over the summer, while Beto has looked a real handful after joining from Udinese.

And Young feels Everton now have two game-changers in their squad.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Young on Beto and Danjuma

Speaking to talkSPORT, Young insisted that Everton will overcome their early-season struggles.

And the Toffees summer signing believes Danjuma and Beto will both prove to be key for Sean Dyche’s men.

“We’ve brought in Beto and Danjuma, they’re very good players,” he said. “They’re ones that can go and change games and create chances and score the goals.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Everton were unfortunate to fall to consecutive home defeats against Fulham and Wolves, while they were outclassed at Aston Villa.

But the main concern for Dyche so far has been his side’s lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Indeed, the Toffees had the required chances to beat both Fulham and Wolves.

Dyche will certainly be hopeful that Beto can begin to provide that scoring touch in the final third, while Danjuma has already shown he can provide a real threat.