Arsenal are blessed to have some of the best young talent in world football on their books at the moment.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba are all absolute superstars in the making, but, aside from those three headline names, Arsenal also believe they have another young talent who is headed to the very top.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Arsenal aren’t planning on signing a new defender anytime soon as they are happy to wait for Jurrien Timber to return from injury as they believe he will be a top player in the next five, six or seven years.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal have high hopes for Timber

Romano shared what he knows about the defender.

“On a defender, they want to wait for Timber, they believe that Timber will be a top, top player for the next five, six or seven years, so they want to wait for him,” Romano said.

Fingers crossed

Of course, we haven’t seen very much of Timber at Arsenal so far due to his injury, and we can only hope that he comes back the same player.

These sorts of knee injuries can completely change the course of a player’s career, and while Arsenal may have high hopes for Timber, expectations may have to be tapered slightly if this injury is as bad as one may fear.

We can only keep our fingers crossed and hope that the Dutch defender can recover and come back from this setback better than ever, because it would appear he’s a player with huge potential who could be headed to the very top if injuries don’t halt his progress.