As well as Hudson-Odoi another ‘sensational’ Chelsea player could end up at Fulham – journalist

Fulham and Chelsea have something of a strange rivalry.

For some fans, this is the west London derby, this is the rivalry that matters more than any other and bragging rights are there to be won or lost every time these two teams meet.

However, unlike most other rivalries of this ilk, these two clubs don’t have any issues in terms of doing business with one another.

The likes of Gael Kakuta, Tomas Kalas, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Lucas Piazon have all crossed this divide in recent years, and now, we could be set to see two more players swap Stamford Bridge for Craven Cottage.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly closing in on a move to Fulham, while according to Dean Jones, speaking on The Done Deal Show, Fulham are also having a look at Armando Broja.

Armando Broja of Chelsea

Broja to Fulham an option

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘sensational’ Chelsea star.

“I think we will get a good gauge on it on whether or not Broja will be able to speak to other clubs or not. That would be the one to make way. Right now with Nicolas Jackson you’re thinking Broja is the main backup and alternate option there. West Ham have had an eye on Broja for a while and Fulham are having tentative steps around looking at the Broja perspective,” Jones said.

Marco Silva, Manager of Fulham

Mitrovic replacement

This isn’t surprising at all.

Fulham will soon be in the market for a new striker as Aleksandar Mitrovic closes in on a move to Al-Hilal, and it looks like Broja could be an option.

A physical striker who suits Fulham’s style, Broja could be the perfect Mitrovic replacement for the Whites.

He’s proven in the Premier League, and he could well be available after Chelsea’s spending spree this summer.

Fulham could do much worse than replacing Mitrovic with Broja.