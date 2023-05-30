'As things stand': 'Fantastic' 2020 signing likely to stay at Arsenal despite interest - journalist











Thomas Partey is likely to stay at Arsenal this summer amid reports that the midfielder could leave the Gunners in the coming months.

That is according to journalist Chris Wheatley, who was speaking on The Chris Wheatley Show following speculation that Thomas Partey may be one player to move on during the upcoming transfer window.

Of course, Arsenal are going to be one of the teams to really watch out for this summer. They had an amazing season. And they are about to return to the Champions League. So they will have their sights set on some exciting moves.

But there may also be some who move on. And one of those linked with the exit has been the Ghanaian. Reports from the Daily Mirror recently suggested that two Serie A sides were monitoring Partey.

Partey likely to stay at Arsenal

When he has been fit, the 29-year-old has been a key player for Mikel Arteta’s men. So it would be something of a surprise to see him go.

And when asked about his future, Wheatley suggested that he expects Partey to still be in the Arsenal squad next year.

“Thomas Partey’s a player who’s had a really good season actually. I think he’s really impressed a lot of the fans. And he’s made that position his own after having quite a few injury-plagued spells in the Arsenal team,” he told The Chris Wheatley Show.

“I think Thomas Partey is likely to stay at the club as things stand. Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield. And I don’t think Partey is looking for a move away from the club at the moment.”

As noted by the Daily Mirror, Granit Xhaka looks set to leave Arsenal. So while they may have their eye on new signings in that area of the field, the Gunners will also want some continuity.

And Partey is one of the players who can provide that. When he is at his best, he is an exceptional midfielder. And he has been at that level for much of this season.

Arteta has previously described him as a ‘fantastic‘ player. And if Arsenal are going to lose Xhaka, it surely makes sense to try and keep Partey beyond the summer.