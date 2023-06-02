‘As soon as possible’: Club now believe their ‘exceptional’ player will join Liverpool very soon – journalist











Brighton know that Alexis Mac Allister will be leaving to join Liverpool very soon according to Ben Jacobs.

The Argentine has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, and it looks as though this deal could be done very swiftly.

Speaking on The Done Deal Show, Jacobs stated that Brighton are well aware of the fact that Mac Allister is going to leave, and he says that the Reds are going to move to get this transfer sewn up as soon as possible.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Mac Allister move done soon

Jacobs shared what he knows about the Argentine.

“There are a few things here, Brighton know that Alexis Mac Allister is going to go, and soon, Liverpool are trying to move as soon as possible to stop any other suitors hijacking that deal. If Mac Allister goes first then Caicedo is going to have to leave on Brighton’s terms,” Jacobs said.

Great start

Getting a move for Mac Allister done and dusted early in the transfer window is a great start to the summer for Liverpool.

Every Liverpool supporter is a tad nervous heading into this window as FSG need to back Jurgen Klopp adequately and get this team moving in the right direction, and as recent windows have shown, there are bound to be some doubts over whether or not Liverpool will spend what is required.

However, the signing of Mac Allister will help to quickly settle any of those nerves, and it provides a great foundation for this transfer window to be built upon.

Liverpool’s midfield restructure will be off to a great start if the Reds can confirm Mac Allister as their first signing of the summer.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

