‘As of this morning’: Journalist shares what sources are saying about Harvey Barnes to Newcastle

Newcastle United have been heavily linked with Harvey Barnes in recent weeks.

For instance, Fabrizio Romano claimed on Sunday that the Magpies were looking to advance discussions this week.

“Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings.”

Now, Craig Hope of the Daily Mail has provided a fresh update on the state of play between the Magpies and Barnes.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to claim that Newcastle’s move for the player was “live but not close”.

Hope quoted sources as saying that a “few things need to fall in place first”. However, there is hope for an agreement.

Our view

Newcastle have already got one big signing through the door in Sandro Tonali, one of Italy’s best talents.

Now, it looks as though the Magpies are super serious on bringing Barnes to St James’ Park from Leicester.

With the Foxes no longer in the Premier League, Barnes is almost guaranteed to be leaving this summer.

The ‘incredible’ winger would be a brilliant option for Newcastle in wide areas next season.

Barnes is capable of playing as a winger who can hug the touchline and deliver crosses, or cut inside into the box.

He is versatile, difficult to defend against, and offers a lot of options to his teammates around him.

Barnes is too good not to be in the top flight, and he’s certainly got what it takes to shine at the top of the league.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle are in the Champions League and will fancy their chances of silverware in the 2023-24 campaign.

With that in mind, the Magpies and Barnes look like a perfect match ahead of such a big season.