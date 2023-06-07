'As long': Pundit says Postecoglou won't be devastated if Spurs sell star who played every PL game this season











Danny Murphy believes that Ange Postecoglou will not be devastated if Tottenham Hotspur end up selling Harry Kane this summer, as he is not convinced that the striker quite fits the style the new Spurs boss will want his side to play.

Murphy was speaking on talkSPORT following the news from the same outlet that Harry Kane will feature prominently when Tottenham launch their new kit for next season.

Of course, there is so much speculation surrounding what the future holds for Kane right now. He is heading into the final year of his contract. He has just scored 30 Premier League goals in a single season. And obviously, Tottenham have had such a disappointing campaign this last year.

Murphy believes Postecoglou will not think Tottenham selling Kane this summer is the end of the world

Perhaps more clarity of Kane’s future is imminent now that Ange Postecoglou has been confirmed as the club’s new manager.

Many would assume that Postecoglou will be desperate to hold onto Kane given his importance to Tottenham over the last decade. However, Murphy believes that the Australian may see the upside if Spurs end up cashing in on the 29-year-old.

“Postecoglou doesn’t seem like the type of guy that wines and moans about anything; gets on with the job in hand that he’s paid to do, and he’s thankful for the opportunity by the sounds of it,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think the way he plays, the way I’ve seen his team play, but watching Celtic play – and I’ve watched all their Champions League games – high energy, high tempo, press, no passengers.

“Kane, for all his wonderful attributes, is not a presser. So if he is to keep Kane and play him – which of course he would if he keeps him – he’s going to have to have everyone else bang at it because Kane – he’s a hard worker – I’m not saying he’s lazy, but he’s not the intense press type forward.

“So I don’t think he’ll think it’s the end of the world if they let him go, as long as he’s got a good chunk of money to go out and replace him.”

Postecoglou will surely not want to lose Kane. But you do see Murphy’s point. He is someone who really just gets on with the task in hand. And he will probably not want someone who is not on board with what he is trying to achieve.

In an ideal world, Kane will buy into Postecoglou’s plans for Tottenham. That could be a devastating combination when you consider the exciting style Postecoglou’s Celtic side played.

But as long as Spurs make a swift decision one way or another, Postecoglou will back himself to find a way to move forward.