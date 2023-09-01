These days a ‘here we go’ from Fabrizio Romano is as good as an official confirmation from a football club.

However, there is the odd time that Romano is wrong. He called the Joao Pedro to Newcastle deal wrongly last summer famously, while he flip-flopped on Manor Solomon’s move to Fulham last year too.

This afternoon, Romano stated that Luis Sinisterra was set to join Bournemouth on loan on deadline day.

However, some Leeds-based journalists have heard a different story.

According to Beren Cross, Leeds are denying the fact that Sinisterra has agreed to join Bournemouth, but they do accept that the Cherries are keen on the player.

It would appear that Romano may have jumped the gun on his tweet this time around.

Of course, Sinisterra could still end up at Bournemouth, but, as of yet, no deal is in place according to Leeds.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

In all honesty, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Sinisterra did make this move. After all, he’s certainly good enough to be playing in the Premier League, but, the ball remains in Leeds’ court here.

This is going to be a story that runs down to the wire, and it’s certainly one to keep an eye on before the end of the transfer window.