Tottenham Hotspur’s hunt for a centre-half continues, and we’re almost at the point where they just need to get a body through the door.

Indeed, after weeks and weeks of struggling to sign a new defender, Spurs are getting to the point of being desperate, and there is one player they could easily sign.

Clement Lenglet has been linked with Tottenham for a little while now, and it’s been reported that a deal to bring Lenglet to Spurs would be easy to conclude.

Now, according to Danny Kelly, speaking on The View From The Lane, Barcelona are absolutely desperate to sell Lenglet to Tottenham.

Indeed, Kelly says that his understanding is that Barcelona would do anything to sell Lenglet to Tottenham, including building a spaceship to get him to north London as quickly as possible.

Barca want Lenglet to join Spurs

Kelly shared what he knows about the £32m player.

“They can’t get a teenager from Blackburn over the line because of arguing about money they found behind the back of the sofa. They can’t get Clement Lenglet, who, as I understand it, not only would Barcelona bring him directly to the Lane, they would build a craft or a spaceship to bring him to Spurs quicker, nevermind buying the quality of centre-halves the manager is going to need,” Kelly said.

Get him in

Honestly, at this point Tottenham should just go and do this deal.

Lenglet is a player who could slot into this backline easily – as he showed last season, and while he’s not amazing, he’s a decent depth option who understands his teammates well.

Spurs are in desperate times now as they look to add to their defence, and while Lenglet isn’t the ideal addition, at least it’s something to keep them ticking over for now.