Tottenham’s search for a centre-back isn’t proving to be easy, is it?

The north London club have gone all around the houses in their hunt for a new centre-half, and still, no progress is being made on this front.

Indeed, Spurs still don’t have a new defender through the door, and to make matters worse, they’re getting further and further away from one of their top targets.

Speaking on The View From The Lane Podcast, Charlie Eccleshare has shared the latest on Tottenham’s pursuit of Edmond Tapsoba, and he’s led to believe that this deal is going to be really hard to do.

Tapsoba difficult

Eccleshare gave an update on Tapsoba.

“Well, the last I reported on this was on the centre-backs and it was just bad news after bad news, I felt bad putting it out and there was more stuff coming out and I had to add in lines about Tapsoba and whatever it is, that is also going to be really hard to do. I was off after the tour in the last week, so maybe it has accelerated, but not as far as I’m aware I’m afraid,” Eccleshare said.

Pivot

If this Tapsoba deal isn’t looking possible then Tottenham need to pivot to a plan B as soon as possible.

Getting a centre-back in this summer isn’t just about getting the right man, it’s about getting the right man at the right time.

More than in any other position, centre-backs need time to gel with their manager and their teammates before getting started, and if Spurs don’t get a deal done soon, they will be playing catch-up from day one.

Tapsoba doesn’t look like a viable target, so Tottenham need to turn their attentions elsewhere.