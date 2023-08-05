Newcastle United have been big spenders in this transfer window once again.

Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes have both signed for big fees, while Tino Livramento is on the verge of signing for the Magpies too.

As ever, Newcastle are rather worried about FFP issues, but according to Fabrizio Romano, they may not be finished yet.

According to the journalist on the Here We Go Podcast, we should keep an eye out for Newcastle bringing in another new centre-back, claiming that they have held talks with Joachim Andersen and his agents on a number of occasions.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Andersen talks with Newcastle

Romano shared what he knows about the Tyneside club and the ‘outstanding’ defender.

“Let’s see what happens with the centre-backs I think as an extra deal. They always had conversations with Disasi but then he joined Chelsea, also they spoke multiple times with the agents of Joachim Andersen who is a player they have appreciated for a long time,” Romano said.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Icing on the cake

Newcastle’s transfer window has been brilliant already this summer, but bringing in a new centre-half would just be the icing on the cake.

Newcastle are well-stocked in almost every position at the moment, but they could do with another defender, and Andersen could be just what the doctor ordered.

The Danish defender is a fantastic ball-player, and he has bags of Premier League experience under his belt after spells with both Fulham and Crystal Palace.

Newcastle will be competing on multiple fronts this season so depth will be more important than ever, and Andersen could well be the answer to their prayers at centre-back.

Keep an eye on this situation as we approach the business end of the transfer window.