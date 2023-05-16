‘Arteta will try’: Arsenal are going to make a move for 23-year-old who is faster than Sadio Mane - journalist
Arsenal are going to make a move for Mohamed Simakan this summer according to Chris Wheatley.
Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, the journalist stated that Simakan is certainly a player that Arsenal like heading into this summer, and that the defender is someone that Mikel Arteta will try to sign.
Wheatley also added that Arsenal are looking for a young, athletic right-back that suits the Premier League.
Arsenal will make Simakan move
Wheatley shared what he knows about the defender.
“We know they’re looking at Mohamed Simakan, he’s a player they really do like, he is on the shortlist and Mikel Arteta will try to bring that player in this summer,” Wheatley said.
“Arsenal are looking for a right-back below the age of 24, they want someone athletic who suits that Premier League, fluid style that Arteta likes to play.”
Fits the bill
Simakan certainly fits the bill in terms of what Arsenal are looking for.
The Gunners want a young, athletic right-back, well, they should look no further than Simakan.
Not only is the 23-year-old a player who is very assured of his own strength, he’s also incredibly quick.
According to The Speed Database, Simakan has clocked in a top speed of 20.64 Mph, that’s absolutely rapid and quicker than some of the world’s fastest players – such as Sadio Mane.
Simakan would certainly be able to hold his own down the right flank for Arsenal, and at the age of just 23, he has so much room to grow and improve as well.
This could be a fantastic addition to the Arsenal squad.
