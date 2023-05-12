Arteta will select £25m Arsenal player for last three games but then sell him anyway











Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is planning on giving Kieran Tierney his chance in the final three games of the season.

Tierney has been playing second fiddle to Oleksandr Zinchenko this season. But with the Ukrainian now expected to miss the run-in, Tierney will need to step up.

However, while Arteta is planning on using Tierney at left-back, that won’t be changing his plans for the Scot this summer.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Tierney to leave Arsenal

According to The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta is planning on giving Tierney a starting place in the final three games of the season.

However, rather than that inspire Arteta to keep his left-back, The Telegraph claims that Tierney is still expected to leav the club. It’s suggested that Newcastle and Aston Villa hold a big interest in the Scottish star.

Tierney was signed from Celtic for £25m and has been a key player in the rise under Arteta.

But the addition of Zinchenko in the summer has shunted Tierney down the pecking order. And in the quest for first-team football, it seems Tierney’s time in North London will be coming to an end.

TBR’s View: A top player for someone

It’s not really Kieran Tierney’s fault what’s happend. In fact, he hasn’t really done anything wrong other than see another player arrive who suits the system better.

Zinchenko has been outstanding for Arsenal and has different qualities to the Scot.

But that doesn’t mean Tierney is a poor player in anyway. Far from it, in fact. He’ll be a solid signing for another team and the likes of Villa and Newcastle would be smart moves right now.

Tierney – who earns £110k-a-week – has been value for money for the Gunners. They knew what they were signing when they got him and he’s delivered exactly what they wanted.

Unfortunately, the time has just come for the Scottish left-back to move on.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images